Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of Ranbir's daddy time with daughter Raha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : Actor Alia Bhatt on Monday treated fans to an adorable picture of her husband Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter Raha.

The throwback picture that she uploaded on Instagram saw Ranbir and Raha walking while holding hands on the streets of Italy.

Raha wore a cute yellow-coloured outfit, while her father donned a white cap, a green t-shirt, and white shorts.

Alia captioned her post as, "no caption needed (heart and flower emojis)."

The picture of father-daughter garnered heartfelt reactions on social media.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "Papa's Dilbaro."

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia's mother Soni Razdan dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.

Alia was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will soon be seen in Jigra.

