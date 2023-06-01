Alia Bhatt joins Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, Salma Hayek for Gucci campaign

New Delhi [India], June 1 : Actor Alia Bhatt is unstoppable. With her work especially this year, she has been giving multiple reasons to fans to beam with pride.

If you are an Alia Bhatt admirer, then the latest update about the actor will surely make your heart swell with happiness. The 30-year-old, who was recently appointed as the first Indian Global ambassador of the Italian high-end luxury brand Gucci, has now joined a few activists and artists from around the world for a special video for the brand.

Taking to Twitter, Alia dropped a video in which she is seen speaking out for gender equality along with stars like Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Halle Bailey, John Legend, Julia Garner and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

https://twitter.com/aliaa08/status/1663971928552644608

The actors talked about freedom, education, strength, opportunity and dignity in the clip.

"Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime's 10th Anniversary Campaign!#GucciChimeForGenderEquality #ChimeIn @gucci," Alia captioned the post.

Alia's presence along with renowned international stars garnered praise from the fans.

"Woaaah... Alia goes global," a social media user commented.

"Super proud," another one wrote.

Alia also made her Met Gala debut in the month of May.

The 'Raazi' star hit the iconic red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung. This year's theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Alia teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

And now in August, Alia will be seen in her first Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone', in which she will share screen space with 'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor