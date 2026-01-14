Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor celebrate 30 years of "unstoppable" Rani Mukerji in film industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : High praises and warm wishes have been pouring in for Rani Mukerji as the actor has completed 30 years in the film industry while also awaiting the release of her next, 'Mardaani 3'.

On Monday, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of 'Mardaani 3', focusing on the chilling disappearance of young girls. Rani Mukerji is also seen returning as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.

While the trailer received much love from the audience, celebrities also chimed in to hail the powerful return of Rani Mukerji in her iconic characters. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Kiara Advani, among others, heaped warm messages on the actor, also celebrating her 30 years in the industry.

Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of 'Mardaani 3' on her Instagram story and wrote, "30 years of unforgettable performances and now one more. Cannot wait to watch Mardaani 3!"

Katrina Kaif lauded Rani Mukerji as "undefinable" as she wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Queen #ranimukerji Irreplaceable Unstoppable Undefinable."

Kareena Kapoor couldn't stop praising the trailer of 'Mardaani 3' and Rani's performance. "Dynamite. Rani meri jaan love you always. Killing it."

Kiara Advani shared that she couldn't wait to catch the film in theatres as she wrote, "30 years. One Rani. Endless power. From timeless grace to fearless Mardaani, she still rules the screen. Can't wait to watch #Mardaani3."

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The trailer, which was unveiled earlier this week, drops viewers straight into the grim narrative when Rani Mukerji's Shivani Shivaji Roy confronts a sinister crime network responsible for kidnapping multiple girls, pushing her to the edge in a quest for justice.

As Shivani continues to find clues, she comes across the merciless, evil and powerful 'Amma' responsible for handling a beggar mafia, mostly targeting child victims.

The film is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026.

