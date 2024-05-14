Alia Bhatt Likely to Cast Opposite Akshay Kumar In Priyadarshan’s Upcoming Horror Fantasy

After 14 years, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are set to collaborate on an upcoming project. Their previous collaboration was for the film 'Khatta Meetha'. The production team is currently in search of the female lead, considering Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Keerthy Suresh. However, they are particularly drawn to Alia Bhatt's diverse portfolio and are eager to cast her.

Alia Bhatt's broad acting repertoire and her proficiency in various genres make her a strong contender for the role. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reportedly impressed by her acting skills and versatility, believing she can bring a unique charm to the film. Additionally, Alia Bhatt's recent appearance at the 2024 MET Gala has generated significant buzz in the industry.