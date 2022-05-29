Alia Bhatt looks elegant in natural glam sunkissed pictures

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut, 'Heart of Stone' has shared a few sunkissed pictures on her social media account.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of her cute sunkissed pictures of a bright sunny Sunday.

She captioned the post and wrote, "just give me my sunshine and I'll be on my way".

Alia donned an olive pair of jeggings with a yellow tie and dye tee. She could be seen sitting on the grass, her head up to the sky and her eyes closed, feeling a natural beauty around her.

In the second picture, she may be seen lying down with her legs high in the air. Her cheerful smile seems that she is enjoying the moment.

The 'Dear Zindagi' actor appears to be wearing no makeup in the photos and left her hair open.

As soon as Alia posted the pictures, Arjun Kapoor commented and wrote, "Sunshine is in mumbai shooting with Luv ranjan but!!!"

Fans expressed their love for the actor by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is enjoying the success of her latest films 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She also has numerous projects in the pipeline, including Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', in which she co-stars with husband Ranbir Kapoor, 'Darlings', in which she co-stars with Vijay Varma, and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which she co-stars with Ranveer Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor