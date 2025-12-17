Alia Bhatt makes stylish appearance at ITA Awards 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : Actor Alia Bhatt has never failed to impress her fans with her gorgeous looks, and she once again turned heads with her striking style statement at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 'Jigra' actor opted for an elegant zari-bordered lehenga for the occasion, keeping her look simple and sophisticated. She complemented the ensemble with minimal makeup and left her hair open.

The event was also attended by 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame Pranali Rathod, veteran actor Anang Desai, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Roy, and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Recently, Alia made an enchanting appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she received the Golden Globe Horizon Award, accompanied by a special retrospective celebrating her remarkable journey in cinema.

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, confirmed the news on Instagram, stating, "Congratulations to Alia Bhatt, this year's Golden Globes Horizon Award honoreean exceptional talent whose global impact reflects the rising creative energy of the Middle East, Asia, and beyond."

Alia Bhatt, along with Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, were named this year's recipients at the festival, recognising their impact in film and television.

During the festival, Alia also teased her much-anticipated upcoming film, 'Alpha', which she described as a "risk" due to its female-led action narrative. Speaking to the media, she explained, "Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that's also a risk, because you've not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed," as quoted by Deadline.

'Alpha', the seventh film in the Yash Raj Films Universe, stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Produced under Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated for release on April 17, 2026, and is expected to mark a milestone in female-led action cinema in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor