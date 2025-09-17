Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur to Triptii Dimri: Bollywood Actresses and Their Love for Sarees

Sarees always make for the best choice to stand apart from the crowd. From pastels, satins, shimmers to textures, our Bollywood actresses show how to pull off striking drapes with style and a blend of modern sophistication.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone proved to be a diva in a golden embellished saree for BAFTA. She paired the drape with a matching backless blouse, styled her hair in a messy bun, sported drop earrings and simply stunned in an elegantly minimal look.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt dazzled in a pastel pink drape with embellishments and shimmer all across. She paired it with a backless satin blouse, accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and rolled her hair in a smooth bun. Alia complemented her look with dewy makeup.

Triptii Dimri: Dhadak 2 actress showed how to stun in an all-black saree with an extremely thin worked-up border. She paired the drape with a lacy blouse featuring danglers at the edges, enhancing the overall appeal. Keeping it neat yet glamorous, Triptii opted for drop earrings and a chunky ring and styled her hair in luscious waves.

Mrunal Thakur: Mrunal Thakur stunned in a heavily embellished golden drape with embroidered borders, making for an apt traditional red carpet look. She paired it with a structured blouse with heavy work all across. The ‘Sita Ramam’ actress exuded regality by accessorising her look with a heavy choker, earpieces, and rings, styled her hair in a neat bun and completed her look with nude-matte makeup.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon aced her desi girl look by donning a pink saree featuring multi-colour accents and gold beadwork details. Choosing not to go overboard with the jewellery, Kriti simply sported a heavy neckpiece, adding weight to her look. She styled her hair in voluminous waves and opted for subtle makeup.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor stunned in a plain turquoise saree and let it speak for itself. She accessorised her look with diamond pieces, including a striking neckpiece and a broad bracelet. By donning a plain drape, Shraddha proved that minimalism often speaks the loudest.

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzled in an emerald green textured saree. She paired the drape with a striking blouse featuring curled patterns and mirror work. Letting the saree take centre stage, Fatima paired her look with subtle earrings and rings and styled her hair in one-sided waves.

Be it heavily-worked drapes or simply plain ones, these actresses dish out cues to style all kinds of sarees, and it’s worth taking notes!