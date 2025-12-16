Alia Bhatt on Gangubai Kathiawadi: “I Completely Surrendered to Sanjay Leela Bhansali”

At the recently held Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Alia Bhatt reflected on her journey with Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), describing the role as both the riskiest and the one that has stayed with her the longest. Calling Gangubai a leap of faith, Alia shared that she entered the project with belief rather than certainty. “It was one of the riskiest parts I’ve played. I didn’t know if I would be able to do it,” she said, adding that she chose to fully surrender to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “I knew I was in very strong hands. There was no midway — it was either going to really land or not.”

The emotional weight of the character, she noted, continued to linger well beyond filming. “Gangubai Kathiawadi remains the character that has stayed with me the longest on an emotional level,” Alia said at the event. Her portrayal of the formidable Kamathipura matriarch went on to earn widespread critical acclaim and marked a defining moment in her career. The performance also won her the National Film Award for Best Actress, her first, further cementing the role’s impact.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most influential filmmakers, is known for his meticulous craft and emotionally resonant storytelling. His films have often been compared to the works of legends like Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, placing him firmly among India’s most globally recognised cinematic voices. Following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt and Bhansali are set to collaborate once again on Love and War, a romantic drama that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.