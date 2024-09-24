Alia Bhatt poses with Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley in stunning pic from Paris Fashion Week

Paris [France], September 24 : Alia Bhatt, who captivated everyone with her stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week debut, shared a series of pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley and others from the gala night.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Alia treated fans with pictures from her first time on the Paris Fashion Week ramp.

Representing beauty brand L'Oreal Paris on Monday, Alia walked the runway in style.

In one of the pictures, Alia posed with Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello among others on the runway.

Clad in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit, Alia slayed the look.

For the glam, she added a pink touch to her lips. Her wet hair look made her appearance even more eye-captivating.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "a night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we're all #WorthIt."

Aishwarya on the other hand walked the runway with utmost confidence and grace.

She wore a stylish balloon hem red dress and let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade.

Her walk became more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste' (a gesture, deeply ingrained in the rich tapestry of Indian culture).

Recently, Alia was named the Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia is gearing up for the release of 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina.

Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be out in theatres on October 11.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film, which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen with Sharvari in the spy drama 'Alpha'.

