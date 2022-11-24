Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally revealed their daughter name. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on November 6, 2022.

Taking to their Instagram, the couple shared that their daughter has been named Raha.

The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!