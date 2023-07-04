Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring new era of love in 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Finally, the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is here.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared the trailer video along with a caption, "Let's 'switch' this up a bit! The trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is OUT NOW."

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

As soon as the trailer was launched, the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Shweta Bachchan commented, "Woooo Hoooooo."

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Faabbb."

TV actor Nakuul Mehta dropped fire emojis.

Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey wrote, "love it !!!!"

One of the users wrote, "Omggggggggg I so can't wait for this to release!!! The end of the trailer is epic hahahahhaha."

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Recently the makers unveiled the teaser and the first song of the film 'Tum Kya Mile' and both of them received positive response from the audience.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

'Rocky Aur Rani...' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years.

Talking about 'Tum Kya Mile', Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerizing vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.

In the song, Ranveer and Alia could be seen romancing each other in the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains.

It is all set to this hit the theatres on July 28.

