Alia Bhatt receives special gift from mentor Karan Johar ahead of her wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is currently the most discussed topic across tabloids and social media. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be a starry affair and will be attended by some of the biggest B-town celebs. As per the recent update, Alia has received a special mirror from Dharma Productions. In the video, the staff members of Dharma Productions were seen delivering the mirror to Alia’s residence. The mirror was covered in a wooden box and the staff members made sure to maintain the privacy of the gift. Alia is known to be very close to Karan Johar as she was launched by Kjo in Student of the Year.

While Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed that the wedding is indeed happening, the immediate family is maintaining a stoic silence over it. The wedding is expected to be a 4-day long affair. Mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies have been planned.Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly live in the work-in-progress Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill after their wedding. The bungalow is named after Ranbir's late grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the last few months, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were frequently pictured checking up on the under-construction site. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities will reportedly begin with a mehendi ceremony on April 13. The couple will reportedly get married this week and will host a reception for film industry friends over the weekend.