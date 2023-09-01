Alia Bhatt responds to Shah Rukh Khan mentioning her name in Jawan trailer

Superstar actress Alia Bhatt as finally responded to her reference in the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.The actor returned the compliment from the shot in the trailer when Shah Rukh's titular character says he wants Alia Bhatt.Alia took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening and shared the trailer of Jawan, which dropped earlier in the day. She wrote in the caption, “Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK!!!!! @IAMSRK What a fabulous fabulous trailer.. 7th September is tooooo far away… (sun emojis).”

At the start of the Jawan trailer, when Shah Rukh's titular character has kept a metro compartment hostage, he's seen negotiating with Nayanthara's cop character on the phone. When she asks him, “Tumhe chahiye kya?,” Shah Rukh responds cheekily, “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt.”Shah Rukh and Alia have shared the screen space in Gauri Shinde's 2016 slice-of-life film Dear Zindagi, which was also co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. The banner also backed Alia's debut film, Karan Johar's 2012 campus caper Student of the Year, and Jasmeet K Reen's Netflix India dark comedy Darlings from last year.