Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan's emotional drama film 'Dear Zindagi' turns 6

Bollywood actor, Alia Bhatt's emotional drama film 'Dear Zindagi' on Friday, turned 6.

To mark the occasion, Alia took to her Instagram and shared a video which she captioned, " #6YearsOfDearZindagi."

In the video, Alia shared a clip from the film.

Helmed by Gauri Shinde, the film also starred Shah Rukh Khan in a prominent role and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Released in the year 2016, the film is known for its amazing dialogues and performances of the complete star cast of the film.

The production house, Red chillies entertainment shared a post on their Instagram account and captioned it, "6 moments from Dear Zindagi with 6 years of Dear Zindagi! #DearZindagiTurns6."

Soon after the production house shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts emoticons.

"Happy Dear Zindagi Day! Love him & this movie," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "My comfort film."

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's upcoming family entertainer film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has south director Atlee's 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor