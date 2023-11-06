Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of daughter Raha on her 1st birthday

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is celebrating her first birthday today. On the special occasion Alia shared pictures from Raha's birthday celebration on Instagram. The first picture shared by Alia was of Raha's cake smash. While her face wasn't revealed, one could see a glimpse of her white dress. The cake, coloured pastel yellow, looked delicious. It seemed a special puja was performed at home for Raha. Alia, Ranbir and Raha held hands in the second picture with flowers placed on their palms. The third and final part of the series had the song, La vie en rose, being played.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself."Her grandmoms and actors Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan wished the baby girl and expressed their pleasant disbelief that she's turned one already.Neetu took to Instagram Stories on Monday to repost two wishes for Raha. The first one was by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor, who wrote, “… and just like that she turned 1. Happy birthday to my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back.” She added pink hearts and red and pink balloons to her Instagram Story. On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Animal, Alia is currently shooting for Jigra. Neetu will next be seen in Letters to Mr Khanna and Soni's next, Pippa, releases on Prime Video India this week.



