Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming Diwali moments with Ranbir, Raha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Alia Bhatt shared a touching glimpse into her Diwali celebration with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter, Raha, lighting up social media with warmth and festive cheer.

The family's celebration showcased a perfect blend of love and tradition, making it a memorable occasion for fans.

In a post on Instagram, Alia captured the essence of Diwali with the caption, "Lights, love, and precious moments. Happy Diwali."

Accompanied by the soothing melody of 'Kesariya,' the images portrayed a joyful family atmosphere, beginning with a heartwarming snapshot of Alia, Ranbir, and little Raha in matching golden outfits.

The highlight of the moment was young Raha, who participated in the Aarti.

Alia also shared tender moments with her sister, Shaheen, and a loving hug with her mother, Soni Razdan, which beautifully illustrated their close-knit family bond.

Another delightful picture featured Raha with her grandparents, Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, showcasing a multi-generational celebration filled with love and blessings.

Among the other stunning visuals, Alia dazzled in a golden saree under Diwali lights, exuding elegance, while a close-up revealed her hair adorned with marigold flowers, enhancing the festive spirit.

The final image in the post showcased a vibrant flower rangoli.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has recently appeared in 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala, and is set to feature in 'Alpha', the first female-led film in YRF's spy universe, alongside Sharvari.

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for 'Love And War', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where he stars with Alia and Vicky Kaushal.

