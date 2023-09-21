Alia Bhatt, Soha share adorable birthday wish for “bebo” Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : As Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older today, wishes have been pouring in. Alia Bhatt and Soha Ali Khan shared a cute throwback picture to wish Bebo.

Taking to Instagram story, Alia posted a throwback picture of her and Kareena from her wedding festivities.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “to the ultimate queeeeeeeen. birthday bebo.. love youuuuu.”

Kareena and Alia share a great bond after all, they are family.

Not only Alia and Soha but other B-Town celebs and family members took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor on her birthday.

Soha Ali Khan shared the family picture featuring Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh and wrote, “Happy birthday bebo bhabi! May you continue to light the way as an inspiration to so many - and may you truly enjoy this birthday and year as one filled with love, good health, family, work, holidays and celebration!! You deserve it 🎉 ❤️ 🎂 missing you but see you soon! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxcMuQDKxt0/?

Soha's husband and actor Kunal Kemmu uploaded a collage with cute pictures of him with Kareena bhabhi.

He captioned the post, "To the many hats you wear and many roles you play on screen and off it too. You are Aces all around. We love you and cherish you.Happy Birthday Bebo Bhabi."

Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped series of pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy happiest bday my darling Bebo. We love you @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with Bebo and wrote, "Happy birthday Bebo not just "Apni" but hum sub ki Favorite eagerly waiting for #jaanejaan."

Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi posted a video with precious family moments on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Old is gold!! Memories filled my albums ..as I scanned them after years! And the bond with Bhabs...poses in Pataudi and many places together ❤️Happy Birthday my Beboooo bhabhijaan!Wishing you the Best...yet!Hope you liked your surprise gift n card!;) Lotttttsss of Love!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxcW9mio2I_/

Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora shared a special wish for Bebo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxcOQ2wIhlb/

Sharing amazing throwback pictures, she wrote, “Beebo KP(Kya plan)today ?? Are you napping ?what’s lunch?what’s dinner ?May ur inquisition never stop ❤️ Happy birthday my beautiful jaane jaan,gonna spend today watching you on Netflix ! Come back soon ! Love you so muchhh @kareenakapoorkhan ❤️❤️❤️❤️ n may we always have the best laughs to inside jokes.”

Malaika Arora wished Kareena by sharing pictures from their vacations and get-togethers.

Kareena Kapoor is often seen partying with her close group of friends at her home.

Happy birthday sabki jaane jaan our beautiful bebo.. may always be surrounded by love, vino pizza pasta, champagne n USSSS. Love u.”

Kareena and Malaika are seen posing for the camera while twinning in Katan dresses.

Sharing this picture, she wrote, “to forever twinning.”

Arjun Kapoor posted a cute photo of Kareena with Jeh and wrote, “Happy birthday to the Jaane Jaan of the Hindi film industry !!!The OG, the GOAT the one & only Bebo !!! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Sharing a stunning portrait of a birthday girl, Anil Kapoor penned a message, which read, “Happy Birthday to the very important and special member of " The CREW"!! @kareenakapoorkhan always stay your amazing self!”

Sidharth Malhotra also extended warm wishes to Kareena and wrote, "Happy birthday Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan!Big love and hug."

Meanwhile, Kareena is making headlines for her debut OTT film ‘Jaane Jaan’.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh ‘Jaane Jaan’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from today (September 21).

The film’s official trailer received massive responses from the fans.

Jaane Jaan’s trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other.

Apart from this, Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor