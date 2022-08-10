Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings' to be remade in Tamil, Telugu

Mumbai, Aug 10 Digital release 'Darlings' starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma will be made in Tamil and Telugu.

While the film marks the debut of Alia Bhatt as a producer with her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, the other producer, Shah Rukh Khan, with his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, has decided to make the film in Tamil and Telugu as well.

Gaurav Verma, Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, said: "We had the script of 'Darlings' with us for a while now and through the journey of making it, we decided to make it in multiple languages. The film has a certain landscape which can be adapted very well in multiple languages. The process is on as we speak."

Sharing the idea of making slight changes in the film as per local sensibilities, Gaurav added, "The story remains the same, but we will localise it. 'Darlings' was a story set in Mumbai, but now we will create a different world for Tamil and Telugu. We will localise the characters and their reactions."

Moreover, the 'Darlings' will also mark Red Chillies Entertainment's entry into the Tamil and Telugu market as a standalone banner.

"If given an opportunity, it has been a path we want to walk on. 'Jawan' will be released in multiple languages. Entering the Tamil and Telugu market is not something we will consolidate or have offices there, but it's going to be on a script-to-script basis. 'Darlings' has the potential, so we are taking it there," he added.

In his concluding statement, Gaurav said "We have been associated with the script for four years now and we want it to grow in the right way. Of course, there will be language barriers, but we will make sure it's done correctly.

"Very rarely do we come across a film which does well commercially and critically. We are all overwhelmed with the response. It's good to be at the receiving end."

