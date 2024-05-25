Alia Bhatt stuns in chic denim dress, fans react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Alia Bhatt is making waves worldwide! From turning heads at the Met Gala to dominating the internet with her latest photoshoots, Alia's fashion choices have left fans in awe.

On Saturday, the 'Highway' actress shared stunning pictures from her newest shoot on Instagram.

Alia looked gorgeous in a denim dress with cut-out and backless details, complemented by minimal makeup and flowing hair that framed her face beautifully.

She captioned the post, "Just another smurf."

Soon after the actress dropped pictures on her Instagram account, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Breathtakingly Lovely."

"You are gorgeous," wrote another fan.

"Stunning you are," commented a third fan.

Just last week, Alia marked a stylish appearance at the Gucci Cruise Show in London.

Alia has been on a roll. She has taken her career graph to a global stage with her work.

In March 2024, Alia hosted her first charity gala in London. The actress organised the "Hope Gala" to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

The event was attended by many renowned personalities. Musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha were also present there.

On hosting her first charity gala, Alia said, "Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India's slums, offering them hope and opportunity. I'm happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality. Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations."

Recently, she was also featured on Time's 100 Most Influential list.

