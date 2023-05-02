Alia Bhatt stuns in Met Gala debut

New York [US], May 2 : Actor Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut look has received a big thumbs up from fashion police, fans, colleagues and of course her family.

On Tuesday, The 'Student of the Year' star hit the iconic red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

Netizens loved Alia's look and called her Raha's "princess."

Her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, too, reacted to her Met Gala look in the most adorable way.

Sharing Alia's picture from Hollywood's biggest fashion night, Neetu wrote, "Stunning." She also added a red heart emoji to it.

Riddhima shared Alia and Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala pictures and captioned it, " wow and wow! Pretty and fierce."

After hitting the red carpet, Alia shared details about her white outfit. She revealed that it was made using 1 lakh pearls. Also, her white outfit channelled a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer.

"Met Gala Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty...I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met," she shared.Alia teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

Anaita Shroff, who styled Alia for Met Gala, also shared more details about her overall "princess" look."Let it reign pearls!! Alia zeroed in on a famous corseted couture ball gown look by Karl Lagerfeld worn by Claudia Schiffer as the final Bridal look for Fall 1992 Couture. We then added around 100,000 pearls as a fiting salute to the genius of Karl Lagerfeld by @prabalgurung ! ewelry designer Alice Cicolini x Malabar Gold and Diamonds worked with me closely to create the ring stack. Creating a modern, fresh interpretation, the knuckle duster is created around a large rose cut, surrounded by tapered, baguette and round diamonds, with a tassel of pearls. While the other hand has rings in our beautiful uncut diamond heritage all the same. Karl famously always liked looking ahead looking at what was next," she wrote.

Anaita continued, "Cutoff custom made embellished gloves by Outhouse with mini motifs as Karl liked to show in his embroidery and statement earrings. We wanted to highlight Alia's face by releasing the hair back with a straight and wavy messy look. As our Indian brides always wear flowers in their hair, delicate hand strung jasmine buds, so today we created these with pearls and a few spikes to add the right amount of danger and sweetness in a bow! Pearl encrusted hand embroidered shoes by ASAxSko add the finishing punch.So the objective with makeup was to keep the skin looking really romantic with flushed cheeks but also give it that modern twist with soft ethereal eyes and nude lips."This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first installmenta series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible.

