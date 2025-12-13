Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia to Triptii Dimri: Fiery Leading Ladies to Watch Out for in 2026

2026 is poised to be an exciting year to watch out for, for cinephiles and those who’re looking forward to seeing actresses in clutter-breaking roles! Be it a biopic, a romantic drama or a female-led spy thriller, the leading ladies are ready to fire up the big screens and set the tone for a fantastic 2026!

Alia Bhatt

One of the most in-demand actresses of today’s time, Alia Bhatt is coming up with a string of upcoming releases! She has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and a selective pictures from the sets have skyrocketed excitement among lovers of grand romantic drama! Alia will also be seen in Alpha, serving a striking contrast in genre with the YRF spy thriller, co-starring Sharvari. With double treats coming up by Alia Bhatt in 2026, the actress is sure to add an interesting arc to her body of work!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll! After Baahubali, the actress is entering the space of period drama with V Shantaram, an upcoming biopic on the visionary maestro V. Shantaram, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress enters into the old-world space by portraying Jayashree, a personality who has been a founding figure of the Indian film industry of today. As she brings two decades of experience to the role, and becomes the top pick to play the character, she sets it straight that no other actress could do it better than her, and the recently released poster proves so! She is also gearing up for Vvan: Force of the Forrest, a mythological folk thriller also starring Sidharth Malhotra. Reportedly, she is also reuniting with John Abraham for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming biographical action film, and will be seen portraying Preeti Maria, the wife of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. As per reports, she has also teamed up with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt for Ranger, a tentatively titled action-adventure film slated for a 2026 release.

Triptii Dimri

Following her breakout success, Triptii Dimri is all set to define the space of romantic action thrillers with O Romeo, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Going by her acting range and the ability to disappear behind characters, she’s setting the stage for something entirely extraordinary! The film releases in theatres on 13th February 2026. In addition to this, she also has Spirit in the pipeline, co-starring Prabhas and helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Kriti Sanon

Rashmika Mandanna

A pan-Indian actress, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for Cocktail 2, sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She might also be potentially seen in the next part of the Pushpa franchise, and Mysaa, showcasing her drive to balance mainstream Bollywood with South appeal.