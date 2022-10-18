Alia Bhatt to deliver her baby at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up to embrace parenthood as the couple is all set to welcome their first born soon. Amid many reports about their preparations, maternity/paternity leave, now latest report on an entertainment portal claimed that Alia is set to deliver her baby at the H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital in South Mumbai.

This is the same hospital where Rishi Kapoor was admitted during his final days. The report also stated that Alia is expected to deliver anytime in the November end or December first week. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia’s first movie as an on-screen couple, Brahmastra: Shiva-Part One, did exceptionally well at the box office. It earned approx. Rs. 400 crore at the box office. The movie had a huge opening, grossing Rs 37 crore.