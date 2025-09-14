Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi to Ahsaas Channa: 5 Actresses Who Defined Method Dressing

When it comes to creating a statement in the fashion space, nothing steals the spotlight as method dressing does. It creates a fashion & style space that’s an entirely different game altogether. Be it highlighting a culture or taking the nostalgic route, method dressing does wonders and our B-town actresses show just how to ace the space!

Janhvi Kapoor: For the promotions of her latest release, Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor channelled her inner traditional diva, with a South Indian touch. She donned a fully embellished golden saree with heavy work all across. She complemented the drape with a traditional jewellery set, styled her hair in a neat bun, and adorned it with fresh gajras to enhance the appeal.

Alia Bhatt: For the promotions of her critically acclaimed film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt opted for a pristine white drape with printed patches all across the fabric. She paired the saree with an elegant V-neck blouse and channelled her inner Gangubai by styling her hair in a neat bun and adorning it with a white rose. Keeping her look sophisticated and rooted in the theme, Alia accessorised her look with heavy drop earrings and served a statement.

Ahsaas Channa: Channelling the energy of Half CA, Ahsaas Channa sported wide-legged beige pants and paired it with red & white striped shirt with a black tie around her neck, exuding an academic aura. Adding a touch of raw element, Ahsaas topped her look with a black leather jacket and simply accessorised her look with minimal jewellery.

Wamiqa Gabbi: Wamiqa Gabbi brought back the charm of the 90s vintage by sporting a printed saree and pairing it with a V-neck blouse, aligning with the energy. Keeping her overall look simple and neat, she wrapped her hair with a matching cloth, resembling the 90s hairstyle, and simply sported minimal accessories.

Manushi Chhillar: Manushi Chhillar brought back the magic of the 80s by donning a powder pink saree with an elegant pattern. She gave her hair an 80s twist with a soft bun, accessorised her look with a dainty neckpiece, diamond studs, and classic eyewear.