Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday, calls her hubby, "best friend"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Actor Alia Bhatt has a special birthday wish for her hubby Ranbir Kapoor. She shared some adorable pictures of him and penned down a sweet message.

She took to her Instagram handle to post several pictures of Ranbir. In the first one, Alia can be seen kissing Ranbir on his cheek, while in the other the couple can be spotted enjoying a baseball match.

The following image shows Alia posing in front of the number 8 while taking a selfie. She further shared a close-up, monochrome picture of Ranbir taken on their wedding day. Another black and white photo shows Alia gazing at Ranbir's palm. The final image was another up-close portrait of Ranbir's face.

Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical”

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Birthday Ranbir”

Bipasha Basu said, “Happy Birthday Ranbir”

Sophie Choudry wished him saying, "Happy bday RK!! Lots of love."

PV Sindhu wrote, "Happy birthday Ranbir!! Love the Yankees support." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted red heart emojis.

Gauahar Khan also added, "Happy birthday Ranbir."

Alia also shared the teaser of Ranbir’s film, ‘Animal’ and wrote, “NO CAPTION NEEDED CAUSE THIS ONE IS (fire emojis) #Animal in theatres December 1” Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

‘Animal’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Recently, Alia and Ranbir were seen together in the film “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva”

The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and they announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

