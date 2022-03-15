Alia Bhatt's FIRST look from Brahmastra as Isha unveiled

The makers of the much delayed Brahmastra have revealed the first look of Alia Bhatt from the much-awaited film on her 29th birthday. For the unversed, the Raazi actress will be essaying the role of Isha opposite boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Director Ayan Mukerji shared the first look of Alia Bhatt from Brahmastra and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy the Pride the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day...Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie ! Love. Light. Fire. Go ! (sic)."In the video, we see different avatars of Alia.

Alia Bhatt also shared the teaser and wrote, "happy birthday to me...can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! (sic)."Karan Johar shared a poster look of Alia's character and wished the actress on her birthday. He wrote, "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life! 10 years ago I didn’t know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmstramy weapon of love and of abundant joy Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love...I love you always and forever...Brahmstra Part One: Shiva...09.09.2022 (sic)."Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra will release this September. Brahmastra has been planned as a three-part fantasy trilogy. It is being produced by Karan Johar. The film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.Brahmastra co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

