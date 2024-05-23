Alia Bhatt's 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from 'Kalank' Gets Special Mention from The Academy (See Post)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: 'Kalank' shattered at the box office in 2019 but it did enthrall cinephiles with its music - especially 'Ghar More Pardesiya' song, which showcased Alia Bhatt's versatile dancing skills. Cut to 2024, 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is once again trending, all thanks to The Academy. The Academy recently shared a clip on their Instagram handle of Alia Bhatt performing to Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank, showing the global magic of movies and music.

See The Academy's Instagram Post



"Alia Bhatt performing 'Ghar More Pardesiya' (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film 'Kalank.' Directed by Abhishek Varman Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha

Song composed by Pritam Chakraborty, Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya," the post read. Reacting to the post, the Instagram team of Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions' commented "iconic". Alia has also reacted to it.

Taking to Instagram Story, Alia shared The Academy's post and captioned it with red heart and Sun emojis.

Interestingly, 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is the second song rendered by singer Shreya Ghoshal, which has been featured on The Academy's official Instagram handle. Earlier this year, her Deewani Mastani from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2016 period romance Bajirao Mastani, featuring Deepika Padukone, also received a shoutout by The Academy.

The update left Shreya's fans also extremely happy. "The magic of Shreya's voice transcends borders," a social media user commented. "I think The academy is a big fan of Shreya Ghoshal" another fan wrote.



Watch Ghar More Pardesiya - Full Song Here



Abhishek Varman's 2019 period romance 'Kalank' also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene,Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha. It was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Despite hype and promotions, the movie failed to impress the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor