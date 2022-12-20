Alia Bhatt's picture of breastfeeding daughter Raha surfaces online? Here's exact truth

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have so far kept their little daughter Raha away from the limelight. Now, a picture of Alia Bhatt has gone on social media that shows her breastfeeding a little baby. As reported by Bollywoodlife, Alia’s face has been morphed in this fake click. Some internet user has morphed the actress’ face with some other lady who is seen breastfeeding a child. This picture has taken the internet by storm.

Earlier, In an Instagram post, Alia revealed that her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor named her daughter Raha and also explained its significance in different languages. The Raazi actress had written, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili. She is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”