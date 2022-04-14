Alia Ranbir wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others arrive for haldi function

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today and the groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and bride's mom Soni Razdan was spotted arriving for the haldi ceremony. Neetu Kapoor revealed on Wednesday evening that Alia Bhatt and his son’s wedding will take place on April 14, 2022, at RK’s flat in Vastu apartments in Pali Hills, Mumbai.Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor opted for a stunning yellow outfit for her son’s Haldi ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture from RK and Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi ceremony that took place on Wednesday. Riddhima took to her Instagram Stories to give a sneak peek into her Mehendi design. Alia Bhatt opened up about her first meeting with Ranbir Kapoor in an old interview. In a 2014 interview with writer Niranjan Iyengar, Alia confessed that she had a crush on Ranbir for a long time, even before he became an actor. She also went on to share that she met him when she was 11 and went to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “Ranbir was assisting him at that time. I met Sonam (Kapoor) also but I don’t remember that,” she giggled.

