Alia Ranbir wedding: Star couple to exchange vows at 2 PM

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to exchange wedding vows on Thursday reportedly at 2 pm in Vastu Apartments, Pali Hill area of Mumbai. Speculations are rife that only a handful of 30 to 50 guests, which includes Ranbir and Alia's closest friends and family members have been invited for the star couple's D-Day. The 'baraat' will start from the iconic Krishna Raj bungalow, which is currently under construction and will head to Ranbir's Vastu Apartments.

The bungalow is named after Ranbir's grandmother Krishna Raj. Prior to the 'phera' ceremony, Ranbir and Alia will also take part in a special pooja.As per reports, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan are set to attend Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor confirmed Ranbir-Alia’s wedding date as April 14 after a long wait on Wednesday night. The wedding festivities kickstarted on Wednesday with a Ganesh Puja at RK’s Pali Hill house Vaastu.

