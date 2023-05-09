Alison Oliver joins crime thriller 'The Order' by Justin Kurzel

Washington [US], May 9 : 'The Order' is one of the most awaited crime drama thrillers which is now getting joined by big names like Alison Oliver, Jurnee Smollett, Marc Maron and Odessa Young.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the thriller will be directed by 'Macbeth' director Justin Kurzel.

Which roles will be played by these actors is yet to be disclosed. The perfomers join an ensemble that Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan will lead, as previously announced by the News Agency.

The project is based on the novel by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt's book The Silent Brotherhood, which describes the escalating crimes of the titular white supremacist domestic terror group, the film is set in 1983 amongst the series of increasingly violent bank robberies, counterfeiting operations and armoured car heists that scares communities throughout the Pacific Northwest.

As baffled law enforcement agents scrambled for answers, a lone FBI agent (Law), stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, came to believe the crimes were not the work of traditional, financially motivated criminals, but a group of dangerous domestic terrorists, inspired by a radical, charismatic leader (Hoult), who are plotting a devastating war against the federal government of the United States.

The further details of the project are yet to be announced.

