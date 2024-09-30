Alizeh Agnihotri Celebrates Best Debutant Win for Farrey, Calls it a 'Dream Come True' at IIFA 2024!

Alizeh has made a powerful debut in Bollywood with Farrey. From the moment the film was released, the young actress was praised for her bold choice of role in her very first film. Her raw and natural performance on screen left a lasting impression on both audiences and critics alike. Alizeh seems to be on a winning streak, having already secured five Best Debutant awards, including the prestigious Filmfare Award. Now, she adds another accolade to her growing list—IIFA Best Debutant Award (Female) 2024.

Sharing her excitement, Alizeh said, “This feels like a dream come true. I’ve been attending IIFA since I was a kid, and to now be standing on this stage, accepting an award for my own film, is absolutely surreal. Being part of Farrey as my debut project has been such a rewarding and incredible journey as an actor, and I couldn’t have asked for a better start. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Somendra sir, K Kohl, Nikhil, my family, and the entire team for giving me this amazing opportunity. I’m so grateful for all of it—thank you so much!" Farrey, Alizeh's debut film, became an instant sensation, highlighting her natural talent and captivating on-screen presence. Fans are eagerly anticipating her next project, excited to witness the continued brilliance of this rising star.