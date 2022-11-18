All you need to know about Pushkar-Gayatri's crime thriller 'Vadhandhi'

Filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri, best known for creating 'Vikram Vedha', are now coming up with a new crime thriller titled 'Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie'.

Pushkar-Gayatri have produced the Amazon Prime series, which marks the acting debut of Sanjana, who plays the titular role of Velonie, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

Much like its title Vadhandhi, which means rumours, the show takes you into the world of young and beautiful Velonie, played by debutante, Sanjana, whose story is riddled with rumours. A troubled but determined cop, played by S.J. Suryah, finds himself caught in the web of lies but is hell bent on finding the truth. The rich and layered tapestry of the small town makes the fable of Velonie even more complex but enigmatic.

"With the audience today becoming more mindful about what they want to watch, we truly believe that it is important to create content that is different, unique, and riveting. Crime as a genre is something that brings out the art of storytelling in its most raw and natural form. With Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie, our intent is to completely capture the audiences' imagination, and question societal biases. This story will not only entertain audiences, but will also make them ponder, long after the credits roll," said Pushkar and Gayatri, creative producers of the series.

"It was wonderful collaborating with writer-director-creator Andrew Louis, with whom we shared a common vision, to create this enthralling crime thriller. With a very talented star cast, led by a veteran like S.J. Suryah and fresh talent like debutante Sanjana, the series will keep viewers deeply entangled till the very end. We are confident that Vadhandhi will captivate audiences, on its worldwide release this December," the duo added.

The eight-episode thriller will also be out on December 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

