Allison Janney recalls her reaction after reading 'The Diplomat' season 2 script, says "I literally threw it..."

Washington [US], November 6 : Actor Allison Janney recalled her reaction after reading the script for the political thriller 'The Diplomat' season 2 finale, reported People.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, she shared, "I literally threw the script across the room. It was like, 'What the?' Because it was such an explosive, such an incredible-everyone has to binge the whole season because I'm only in the last two episodes. It is such a spectacular ending, I get chills thinking about it."

Janney plays Vice President Grace Penn in the series, which follows U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), and her husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) as they try to prevent a global war.

'The Diplomat' is an American political thriller television series created by Debora Cahn. It premiered on Netflix on April 20, 2023. In May 2023, it was renewed for a second season, which was released on October 31, 2024.

Keri Russell was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In October 2024, the series was renewed for a third season.

Talking about Janney, she has played character roles in films, like Primary Colors (1998), American Beauty (1999), The Hours (2002), Juno (2007), Hairspray (2007), The Help (2011), Spy (2015), Bad Education (2019), and Bombshell (2019)

'The Diplomat' season 2 is streaming now on Netflix, reported People.

