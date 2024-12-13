Allu Arjun Arrest: "Crowd control is not an actor's job", Raza Murad questions fault of 'Pushpa' star in Sandhya Theatre stampede

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : The arrest of Allu Arjun in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theatre on 4 December has become the talk of the town. It has prompted both his fans and other celebrities to share their views on the matter.

Veteran actor Raza Murad came out in support of Arjun and stated that 'it is not a crime to be popular or to work in hit films.'

He described the arrest as 'beyond my understanding' and stressed that it is not the actor who gathers the crowd, but rather the crowd that gathers due to the popularity of the actor or the film.

In conversation with ANI, the 'Ek Hi Raasta' actor said, 'A stampede occurred, a person died, and people were injured. What was the actor's fault? The theatre's management does not fall under the actor's responsibility. Crowd control is not an actor's job. If that is the reason for the arrest, it is beyond my understanding... I am surprised... It is not a crime to be popular or to work in hit films. The actor doesn't gather a crowd. A crowd gathers due to the popularity of a film or an actor.'

Raza also raised the possibility that there could be other reasons behind the arrest.

'If there is any other reason, I cannot comment on that. If he has been arrested, that should be investigated as wellwhy was he arrested, and what was the reason? There should be a concrete explanation,' he added.

The veteran actor further questioned the theatre administration over viral videos showing firecrackers inside the venue. 'The actor is not responsible for such actions. The theatre administration and its security team are usually held accountable for these matters.'

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has also expressed support for Allu Arjun, stating that it is not fair to hold a single individual responsible.

Speaking at the pre-release event of 'Baby John' in Jaipur, Varun said, 'The actor cannot take sole responsibility for safety protocols. You can only advise those around you... The incident was tragic. I extend my condolences, but at the same time, you cannot hold just one person accountable.'

On 4 December, Allu Arjun, along with the 'Pushpa 2' team, visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the film's screening. Fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the star. However, a stampede-like situation arose, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalisation of her son.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor