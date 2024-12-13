Allu Arjun Arrested: Actor Taken for Medical Examination in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Actor Allu Arjun was taken for a medical examination from the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad following his arrest in connection with the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. According to L. Ramesh Kumar, ACP Chikkadpally, the arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

 

Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was taken to the Chikkadpally police station for further investigation.

The incident occurred earlier this month when massive crowds gathered at the theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who attended the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad. Amid the chaos, the theatre's main gate collapsed, triggering a stampede. The incident claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, while her 9-year-old son sustained serious injuries.
 

