Allu Arjun Arrested: Actor Taken for Medical Examination in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Actor Allu Arjun was taken for a medical examination from the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad following his arrest in connection with the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. According to L. Ramesh Kumar, ACP Chikkadpally, the arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

Sandhya Theatre stampede case: Arrested Tollywood Actor Allu Arjun brought to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for medical check-up.



Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was taken to the Chikkadpally police station for further investigation.

The incident occurred earlier this month when massive crowds gathered at the theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who attended the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad. Amid the chaos, the theatre's main gate collapsed, triggering a stampede. The incident claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, while her 9-year-old son sustained serious injuries.

