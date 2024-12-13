Allu Arjun Arrested: Pushpa 2 Actor Shares a Goodbye Kiss with Wife Sneha Reddy (Watch Video)

Superstar Allu Arjun has been arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The tragic incident claimed the life of 39-year-old M Revathi and left her son critically injured. The actor was taken into custody from his Hyderabad residence on Friday and brought to Chikkadapally police station. A video circulating online shows the National Award-winning actor leaving his home and walking toward the police vehicle. His family members, including his father Allu Aravind, brother Allu Sirish, and wife Sneha Reddy, were present during the arrest.

Pushpa 2 Star Allu Arjun Arrest | बायकोला किस केलं अन् अल्लू अर्जुन पोलिसांच्या स्वाधीन pic.twitter.com/UIqRekEDov — Mumbai Tak (@mumbaitak) December 13, 2024

Before entering the police car, Allu Arjun was seen having coffee and sharing a light moment with his wife, making her smile. He also briefly interacted with the police and kissed his wife goodbye before leaving, maintaining a calm demeanor throughout. A police officer revealed that while the actor did not resist the arrest, he expressed dissatisfaction with the police entering his bedroom without prior notice. He also mentioned that he was not given enough time to change his clothes or finish his breakfast.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad, Akshansh Yadav, confirmed that an FIR was registered under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 118(1) r/w 3(5) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt) at Chikkadapally police station. The case is under investigation, and authorities have assured stringent action against all those responsible for the chaos that led to the tragedy.

The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. It is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series and the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa, a coolie risen to the ranks of sandalwood smuggler, struggles to sustain his business as he faces tough opposition from the police led by Shekhawat (Faasil).

