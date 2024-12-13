Allu Arjun Arrested: 'Pushpa 2' Star Sent to Chanchalguda Jail from Nampally Court ( Watch Video)

Actor Allu Arjun has been sent to a 14-day judicial remand by the Nampalli Court following his arrest in connection with the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre. Allu Arjun was arrested under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act, with charges related to negligence and endangering public safety. His legal team had earlier filed a plea seeking relief, but the court has now ordered the actor's remand while the investigation continues. The actor was taken to Chanchalguda Jail directly from court.

Meanwhile in the latest development, the victim Revathi's husband, who had filed the case, has said that he is ready to withdraw the case."I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and #AlluArjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away," said Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar. On December 11, Allu Arjun approached the Telangana High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR filed against him in relation to the woman's death. After his formal arrest, Allu Arjun was taken to the state-run Gandhi Hospital for medical examinations.

For the unversed on the night of December 4, where a 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was critically injured after a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of actor Allu Arjun. Following the tragedy, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by the family of the deceased, Revathi.As part of the ongoing investigation, Hyderabad Police earlier announced the arrest of three individuals: the co-owner of the theatre, the senior manager, and the in-charge of the lower balcony.



