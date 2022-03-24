Allu Arjun congratulates 'Bheemla Nayak' team on OTT debut

Hyderabad, March 24 Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's recent movie 'Bheemla Nayak' will start streaming on Aha from February 25, and has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar already.

Congratulating the entire team of 'Bheemla Nayak', Allu Arjun shares a heartfelt message.

'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun, who is currently prepping up to start shooting for the blockbuster movie 'Pushpa's sequel, had taken his Instagram to congratulate team 'Bheemla Nayak'.

"I am late to the party, but wanted to convey my big congratulations to Pawan Kalyan Garu, Rana Daggubati, Trivikram Garu, director Sagar K Chandra, Thaman, Naga Vamsi, and the entire team of 'Bheemla Nayak' for such a huge blockbuster. Enjoy the highest quality movie on Aha!", Allu Arjun's note reads.

'Bheemla Nayak' will start streaming on OTT platform Aha (Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind owns Aha) from March 25. With 'Bheemla Nayak', Aha has announced 4K and Dolby 5.1 support for their connoisseur subscribers.

Rana Daggubati's debut with Power Star Pawan Kalyan is another highlight of Sagar K Chandra's directorial 'Beemla Nayak'.

Starring Nithya Menon and Samyukta Menon as the female leads, the film transports the audience into a universe of ego war.

Trivikram Srinivas' crip screenplay writing, Thaman's thumping music, and the dynamics of the story are the reasons behind the movie's theatrical success.

