Allu Arjun Defends Himself Amidst Pushpa 2 Stampede Controversy, Criticizes False Narratives

Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa 2 has been making headlines for its impressive box office performance, but it is also at the center of controversy following a tragic incident. A woman lost her life in a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre, which occurred during the screening of the film. This incident led to criticism directed at South superstar Allu Arjun from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, both of whom raised concerns in the legislature.

In response to the criticism, Allu Arjun held a press conference at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. The actor began by apologizing for his delayed response, explaining that it took him some time to recover from the shock of the incident. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, saying, "The incident that happened at Sandhya Theatre was unfortunate. My condolences to the bereaved family. I am getting updates about the injured boy every hour. Now his health is improving, and this is a matter of joy."

Allu Arjun's response aims to address the concerns and clarify his position after the tragic incident.