Allu Arjun expresses "deepest condolences" over women's death during 'Pushpa 2' premiere, announces Rs 25 lakh aid

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 : Actor Allu Arjun expressed his condolences over the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

On December 4, the fans of Allu Arjun thronged the theatre in Hyderabad, following which the police resorted to mild lathicharge to control the crowd. A woman was killed and her son was injured in the incident.

Taking to social media platform X, he shared a video in which he assured that he and the entire film team stand with the family. He also announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh to help the bereaved family.

He said in the video, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family. We understand that no words or actions can ever compensate for the loss you are bearing..... I would like to extend financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family as a goodwill gesture...we will also take care of the medical expenses..."

The caption along with the video reads, "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey."

Earlier, the makers of the movie issued an official statement expressing grief over the tragic incident.

"We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night's screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow," wrote Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav said that Allu Arjun and his security team have been made accused in the case and the police is working to identify those responsible behind the incident.

"According to the complaint, the theatre management, actor Allu Arjun and his security team have been made accused... We have to identify who are responsible in his security team and who were there yesterday who pushed people and created this situation... Our deployment was there, there is no lapse on police part. Investigation is going on," the official said.

Meanwhile, 'Pushpa 2' is roaring at the box office. Cinema halls have been witnessing 'housefull' shows ever since the makers released the film on Thursday.

As per the team of 'Pushpa 2', the film registered a whopping Rs 294 crore globally on the first day of its release.

With its massive collection, Pushpa 2 broke the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' in the Hindi language. It also broke RRR's Rs 156 crore record to become the biggest domestic opener ever.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

