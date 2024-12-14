Allu Arjun Released From Hyderabad Jail on Interim Bail in Pushpa 2 Fan Death Case; Lawyer Says 'Will Take Legal Action’

Pushpa 2 The Rule actor Allu Arjun was detained by the Hyderabad Police on Friday, December 13, following the death of a woman fan due to a stampede during the movie's special screening, where the actor himself was present at the scene on December 4 at Sandhya theatre. Allu was arrested after the deceased woman's husband filed an FIR. After his arrest, the actor's lawyer applied for bail, which was granted by the Telangana High Court. However, despite the court orders, the police did not release Arjun last night. The actor was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The lawyer said that the court's order was to immediately release him, yet the police did not comply to it. Thus, due to the jail formalities, the actor spent the night in Jail and was released at around 7 am in the morning on Saturday.

"They received an order copy from High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused (Allu Arjun)...they will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action...as of now he has been released," said Arjun's lawyer Ashok Reddy.

"They received an order copy from High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused (Allu Arjun)...they will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action...as of now he has been released," said Arjun's lawyer Ashok Reddy.

Actor Allu Arjun released from jail.



He was taken to Chanchalguda Central Jail yesterday after a Court sent him to a 14-day remand. Later, he was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The actor was finally released on Saturday morning. He came out of the jail from the back door and was seen heading home in his car. Arjun's father reached jail at around 6:30 am on Saturday morning, after which the actor was released after completing all the formalities. On Friday evening, fans were protesting in front of jail, demanding the release of the actor. However, they must now be having the relief. Due to excessive crowd and for security reasons, Allu headed home from the other door of the Chanchalguda Jail.

Writer Chinni Krishna said, "It is a case fabricated by the government and police..."