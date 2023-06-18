Allu Arjun shares monochrom pic with dad Allu Aravind: 'Best father in the world'

Mumbai, June 18 Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who is busy with 'Pushpa: The Rule', took to his Instagram on Sunday as he shared a monochromatic picture with his father, Allu Aravind.

The actor also shared a heartfelt message, expressing his love as he wrote in the caption: "Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers in world. Spl wishes to the best father in the world."

Beyond his on-screen persona, Allu Arjun is known for his close-knit family ties. He has often shared glimpses of his personal life, showcasing his deep affection for his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their two children, Ayaan and Arha.

Considered to be one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry, the actor delivered surprise blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' as it smashed the box-office records and lured the people into the theatres even when the third wave of the pandemic raged across the country, leading to partial opening of theatres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor