Allu Arjun’s House Attacked: OU-JAC Members Allege Threatening Calls From Fans of Pushpa 2 Actor

Three members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), who were among those booked for vandalism at Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence, lodged a police complaint on Sunday. They alleged receiving threatening calls from fans claiming to be the actor's fans, warning them of dire consequences.

Six people, including three members of the OU-JAC, allegedly vandalized Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence on the evening of December 22. The group reportedly damaged flower pots and hurled tomatoes at the premises, demanding justice for a woman who died during a stampede at the 'Pushpa-2' screening.

A case was registered against the accused for the act, and all six were arrested before being granted bail by a local court. In response to the incident, police heightened security around the actor's residence.

A 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her eight-year-old son sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The chaos erupted as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of actor Allu Arjun during the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2'.

The actor was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident. However, he was subsequently granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.

