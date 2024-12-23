Allu Arjun's House Attacked: Security Stepped Up After 'Pushpa 2' Star’s Home Vandalised in Hyderabad

Police intensified security measures at Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence on Monday, following an incident of vandalism a day earlier. Opposition parties in Telangana criticized the ruling Congress over the episode.

On Sunday evening, six people, identifying themselves as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), damaged flower pots and hurled tomatoes at the actor's residence. A local court later granted bail to those involved in the defacement.

BJP MP D K Aruna alleged that four individuals involved in the vandalism at actor Allu Arjun's residence are from Kodangal, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, raising suspicions of a Congress-led conspiracy. She condemned the incident, calling for accountability.

Meanwhile, the opposition BRS criticized the Congress government, questioning the state's law and order situation following the vandalism. Noting that over 35,944 crime cases have been reported in Hyderabad in 2024, BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged that the "shocking" stone-pelting incident at Allu Arjun's residence was a "complete failure of governance".

