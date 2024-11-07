Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Dominates with Record Advance Ticket Sales in the U.S. One Month Before Release

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited film Pushpa 2 has fans eagerly anticipating its release. The first part of Pushpa, which released in 2021, became a huge hit, captivating audiences. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel. With the official announcement of Pushpa 2, excitement reached new heights. Finally, the wait is about to end as Pushpa 2 will be released worldwide on December 5. However, even before its release, the film has already set a record.

Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The first part made waves in 2021 with its record-breaking success. Now, even before its release, the craze for Pushpa 2 is palpable, not only in India but also abroad. In fact, a month before its release, the film has already sold thousands of tickets in the United States.

Pushpa 2 is set to release in the U.S. on December 4. The advance bookings for the film have already seen an impressive 15,000 tickets sold. This makes Pushpa 2 the first Indian film to achieve such a feat in advance ticket sales in the U.S., earning approximately $500 million in pre-sale revenues, as reported by the makers of the film.

Moreover, even before its release, the songs from Pushpa 2 have gone viral on social media, further fueling excitement for the film. The teaser and the songs have significantly heightened the audience's anticipation. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the trailer, which is expected to be released soon.