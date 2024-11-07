Salman Khan Takes a Break from Bigg Boss 18, Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor to Host Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Promo)

Salman Khan, the popular host of Bigg Boss 18, will be taking a break from the show for a while, with Singham Again director Rohit Shetty and television producer Ekta Kapoor stepping in as hosts for the Weekend Ka Vaar segments. Colors TV made the announcement on their official Instagram, sharing images of Rohit and Ekta introducing their special guest hosting stint. The post promised a lot of excitement with the arrival of these special guests, captioning, "Dhamaake honge bahut bade iss baar, kyunki aa rahe hai kuch khaas mehmaan karne Weekend Ka Vaar."

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Ekta Kapoor witnessed emotional breakdowns and intense moments among the housemates. Karan Veer Mehra, in a heated moment, threatened, “Agar koi mera personal samaan haath dikhate hue lag gaya, to main ukhaad ke fak dunga use” (If someone touches my personal belongings in an aggressive manner, I’ll break and throw away their hands). Vivian Dsena also expressed his frustration, saying, “Ab explanation kisi ko nahi dunga, ab saamne hi baath hogi sabki. Bohot ho gaya natak yaha pe” (Now, I won’t provide any explanations. Whatever it is, we will talk face-to-face. Enough of the drama here). Ekta responded to their fiery remarks with approval, stating, “Mujhe aise log pasand hai, jo dil mein, wo hi zubaan par” (I love people who speak what's truly in their heart).

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming action-drama Sikandar in Hyderabad. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman recently wrapped up a schedule of the film at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace, with tight security around the shoot.