Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Leaked Online Hours After Release In Theatres

Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, was released in cinemas on December 5. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles, opened to significant fanfare.

However, just hours after its theatrical release, Pushpa 2 was leaked online on several piracy websites. Reports suggest that the film is now available for free download on platforms such as Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda. Users can reportedly access the movie in various resolutions, including 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

Searches for terms like "Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Download," "Pushpa 2 Tamilrockers," "Pushpa 2 Filmyzilla," and "Pushpa 2 Telegram Links" surged online following the leak.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2 is expected to shatter box office records despite the piracy setback. The film remains one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.