'Pushpa 2' Premiere Stampede: Hyderabad Police Perform CPR to Save Child Amid Stampede In Theatre (Watch Video)

Hyderabad witnessed a heroic act by the city’s police during the much-anticipated premiere of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. A video that has since gone viral shows officers saving the life of an unconscious child during a stampede at a crowded theater. The incident unfolded as thousands of fans gathered at the venue, leading to chaotic scenes. Amid the commotion, a young child was caught in the stampede and lost consciousness. Quick to act, police personnel on duty performed CPR on the child, bringing them back to life.

The Pushpa 2 premiere, starring Allu Arjun, drew massive crowds, reflecting the superstar's immense fan following. However, there was total tragedy as a massive crowd emerged at Sandhya Theatre, RTC crossroads, on Wednesday night, which lead to the collapse of a woman As per a report in Matrubhumi, a 39 year-old woman named Revati died.. She had come to attend the screening of the Allu Arjun-starrer along with her husband Bhaskar and their two children.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Even the main gate of the theatres collapsed in the chaos. Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are producing the movie. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film’s music. The film is expected for a mammoth box office opening this week.

