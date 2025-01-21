Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule Records Lowest Daily Box Office Revenue Post Release

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana starrer film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' film did magic on box office in all language. The film was released on 5th December 2024 and since then they are climbing the stares of success. As of January 21, 2025, Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved significant box office success, accumulating a total of ₹1,228.90 crore nett in India since its release on December 5, 2024. The film has also grossed approximately ₹1,732.95 crore worldwide.

In recent days, the film's daily earnings have seen a decline, with its lowest collection recorded at around ₹60 lakh on January 20, 20251. Following this trend, on January 21, it earned approximately ₹65 lakh, marking a continued slowdown in box office performance as new releases begin to dominate the market.

Since the release the film has shattered records since its release, now ranking as the second highest-grossing Indian film ever, surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The film Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise. In the last part of Pushpa, we will see Vijay Devarakonda and new plot,