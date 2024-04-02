Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2 The Rule" Teaser to be Released on This Date

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna staring Flim Pushpa: The Rise was one of the block buster's films of 2021. Movie was released on 17th December 2021 and had dominance not only in India but also worldwide. Allu Arjun dialogues, samantha ruth prabhu's 'Oo antava' and Rashmika Mandanna's song 'Saami Saami' got hit on social media. Not only Indian's but whole worlds big Hollywood celebrates were seen making reels. Makers kept loose end in part 1 after which are eagerly waiting for Part 2 rule. Today Allu Arjun took X (Formerly Twitter) and announced that teaser of Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released on April 8, 2024.

He wrote,'#Pushpa2TheRule Teaser out on April 8th, 2024!!!'. After this announcement fans are eagerly waiting for the first look of movie.

Earlier, on Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 released a special video titled 'Where is Pushpa?', video instantly got viral on social media.